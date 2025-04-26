'Chronically online' Joe Jonas debuts new single in off socials event

The Jonas Brothers band member Joe Jonas, who publicly admitted to being “chronically online,” opted for the world’s oldest medium to debut his new single.

On Thursday, April 24, the Cake by the Ocean singer treated a live audience to his brand-new song, Heart by Heart, ahead of its worldwide premiere.

Heineken hosted an Off Socials event at Bleecker Street Bar in New York City, where fans and friends were instructed to keep the performance, as the event name implied, off of social media.

Jonas, who filmed a music video for the single in the bar, told People that he was particularly looking forward to performing to a phone-free crowd.

"It's been a while — actually, the last time I performed with no phones, I honestly couldn't tell you," he admits.

"I'm at fault for becoming somebody that's just in a death scroll... This is a nice reminder to just be present with your friends and family. You can shut your phone off for a few hours and hang out,” he says of the event while weighing in on his addiction to stick to his device.