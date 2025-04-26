Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 8' filming stopped by 'Polar Bears'?

Simon Pegg points out challenges of shooting in minus 40 degrees in the Arctic

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has already created a lot of excitement ahead of its release.

The makers have been dropping multiple behind-the-scenes videos and photos that are making fans and audience eager to see the final cut.

The upcoming movie is said to be the biggest one so far in the over all franchise due to the intense action sequences it carries and the hectic filming locations, chosen for the film to be shot.

Simon Pegg, who played Benji Dunn in the film series, opened about imaging the film in one of the most challenging locations the 'Arctic'.

Pegg revealed that they all shot in temperatures of -40 degrees which brought in many hazards.

"We were filming on a frozen sea, so the only thing stopping us from drowning in ice-cold water was… more frozen water in a solid kind of mass”, he explained.

The BAFTA winner further quipped that they literally had to stop the cameras three times because of the intrusion of 'polar bears'.

"We literally had to stop shooting three times to allow polar bears to walk through the set”, Simon said. He jokingly added, "Even Tom Cruise can’t stop polar bears from doing their business."

He further addressed the authenticity of the forthcoming film saying, ‘there’s no AI involved, this is you on location - you can’t fake it.’

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth sequel of Mission: Impossible is coming out in theatres on May 23.