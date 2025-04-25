Hailey Bieber shares new insight into Justin Bieber marriage amid rumours

Hailey Bieber reveals Justin Bieber’s role in her life as she achieves huge milestone

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are still one another’s biggest supporters despite the claims regarding the rockiness of their marriage.

The 28-year-old supermodel was honoured with the Beauty Innovator of the Year award at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, on Thursday, April 24th, and she shared how Justin’s support brought her here.

The accolade was presented to Hailey by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who gushed about the Rhode beauty founder’s work record.

“I got to watch her slay the biggest red carpets. I got to watch her shoot major campaigns. And on her biggest day – I’m gonna try not to cry – her wedding day, we hid in a tent from the paparazzi while I sobbed uncontrollably. Through everything, she has truly been the perfectly moisturized calm in the storm,” said Jen before handing the award, as per People Magazine.

As she took hold of her award, Hailey expressed gratefulness in a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters. Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist,” she said.

“I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders. I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her. Not just about beauty and brand building, but in life, in general.”

Last, but not the least was Hailey’s husband to receive the credit.

“Lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you,” the mom of one said as she concluded her speech.