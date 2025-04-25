Selena Gomez on mental health journey: ‘Scary to be vulnerable’

Selena Gomez has recently explained why she considers speaking up about mental health is not for the “faint heart”.

In a new interview with Billboard Español on April 24, the Only Murders in the Building actress signified the importance of mental health discourse.

“At the end of the day I believe it matters to be vocal about issues that matter to you, whether you are famous or not,” said the 32-year-old, who’ll be honoured as Woman of the Year at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music event on May 1.

Selena explained, “The conversation surrounding mental health is not for the faint heart because you are putting yourself out there and trust me there will be a lot of opinions that come at you for even having the nerve to say anything at all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emilia Perez actress shared her initial reaction after she decided to open about her journey.

“It was scary to be that vulnerable and I didn’t ever want anyone to think I am a victim,” stated the singer turned actress.

Selena noted that by sharing her own story, she might be able to “help others,”

“I will take any negative opinions that come with that because I see the bigger picture of how the conversations have changed around mental health,” added the songstress.

Earlier in October 2023, Selena hosted her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit to raise money for mental health organisations.

Speaking at the event, the singer and actress mentioned she “struggled with the world inside my head for a long time”.

“I felt hopeless at times. And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Selena also released her documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me to showcase her mental health journey.