Daniel Dae Kim gushes over wife of 30 years Mia Kim at TIME100

Daniel Dae Kim gushes over wife Mia Kim TIME100

Daniel Dae Kim may be known for his commanding screen presence and powerful voice, but when it comes to his biggest support system, he’s got nothing but soft words and sincere gratitude for one person, his wife, Mia Kim.

The Hawaii Five-0 actor, who was recently named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2025, had nothing but praise for his partner of over three decades while attending the TIME100 Gala on April 24.

“She's a very patient woman,” he told E! News with a smile. “My wife—being patient as I traipse around the world, going from job to job—she's kept our family stable. She's been fantastic.”

For Daniel, family is everything. The 56-year-old shares two adult sons, Zander and Jackson, with Mia, and it’s obvious they keep him grounded, no matter how many red carpets he walks.

“They shape my values,” Daniel said.

“They keep me humble no matter what's happening, and they keep me in check no matter how much success I might be having.” He added warmly, “It's great to have that perspective and North Star.”

And he’s not the only one singing his praises.

Lost co-creator J.J. Abrams, who penned Daniel’s TIME profile, gave him perhaps one of the most heartfelt shoutouts of the year.

“Daniel Dae Kim contains multitudes. When Kim combines his talent, skill, and humanity as an advocate for equality, he becomes a force of nature. I’ve seen this firsthand. When we made the Lost pilot, Kim insisted his character’s arc defy stereotypes.”

“A career like Kim’s is rare,” Abrams continued.

“But even rarer is a willingness to use success not just for oneself, but for others—a quality that makes Daniel Dae Kim a leading voice in the fight for change.”