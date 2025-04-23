Tom Cruise shares glimpse of toughest shoot locations for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Simon Pegg unveils the challenges of shooting in -40 degrees

Tom Cruise has already created a lot of excitement for his upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ahead of its release.

The film is bringing back the 62-year-old action star performing some extremely challenging and terrifying stunts.

Tom and the production company Paramount Pictures, backing the forthcoming movie, has been sharing some really interesting videos of the behind the scenes of the film.

Earlier today, the Top Gun: Maverick star dropped a footage, showcasing the toughest locations to shoot the eighth sequel of Mission: Impossible.

The clip featured Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell filming a significant scene of the upcoming flick in Svalbard in Norway, where the cast and crew members filmed the shot while bearing a temperature of -40 degrees.

Taking it to Instagram, Tom expressed, “It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It’s breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can’t wait for you to experience it in theatres.”

Pegg in the video shares the challenge of acting amidst such cold temperature.

Through the mesmerizing video clip, the Tom said that, ‘he wants to give audiences an experience of being there.’

Mission: Impossible 8 is coming out in theatres on May 23.