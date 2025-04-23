Sarah Ferguson's key appearance with Beatrice, Eugenie announced

Sarah Ferguson is set to make a joint appearance with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for a cause close to their hearts.

The mother-daughters trio will attend an event in order to raise awareness of cancer in young people as the Duchess of York opened up about her double cancer diagnosis in an interview with The Times.

For the unversed, Sarah, who is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, also penned a note promoting the #AndYoungPeople campaign.

The Duchess believes that the group of young people who are "consistently neglected by those developing health plans and policies is teenagers and young adults with cancer. The impact can be devastating."

Prince Andrew's wife urged the UK's policymakers to include teenagers in the national cancer plan. She emphasised to "amplify the voices of teens with cancer."

As per the reports, Sarah alongside Beatrice and Eugenie, who are also raising awareness related to the deadly disease of cancer, will step out today for a visit to a cancer unit supported by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Notably, the last time Yorks were spotted at the Easter service alongside the key members of the royal family.