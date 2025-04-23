'Harry Potter' star Timothy Spall unveils industry changing attitude

The Harry Potter star Timothy Spall dropped truth bombs about the changing attitude of Hollywood industry with his varying weight.

The 68-year-old shared that he required to shed some pounds for his role in the horror movie The Enfield Haunting.

The Enchanted actor confessed that his physical transformation brought changes to his career.

The famed Peter Pettigrew/Wormtail from the seven-part franchise revealed about the influx of roles he couldn't get prior to it.

During the conversation with Saga magazine, the father of actor Rafe Spall spilled the beans on one major change he made in his dietary habits for this.

"…I stopped drinking wine", admitted the British actor mentioning that this 'regulated' his diet.

As a result of becoming thinner and slimmer, he 'started to get parts I[he] wouldn't have had before'.

Ironically though, Timothy is now currently working in Kate Winslet-directed movie, Goodbye June, for which he had to wear strap-on belly to appear bulkier.

For the unversed, the actor was diagnosed at the age of 39 with myeloid leukamaeia which is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells.

After the diagnosis, he literally begged to God to 'spare him'.

His extensive film credits include Secrets and Lies (1996), The Sixth Commandment (2023) and Wicked Little Letters (2023).