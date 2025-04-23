Queen Camilla gives strong reaction to King Charles remark: Storms Out

Queen Camilla suddenly leaves event after King Charles upsetting remark

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, got into a fight after the monarch’s bold move.

The royal couple have been supportive towards one another and have appeared in love despite having a long marriage. Although, it seems like any other couple in love, they have some heated moments as well.

At one of the functions, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, Camilla was left fuming and ended up exiting the room entirely, actress Carli Norris, revealed in a recent podcast.

The EastEnders and Doctors star was praised by Charles after her performance at The Chiltern Hundreds in the West End. She was also joined by her lead co-star Edward Fox for dinner when the met the royal couple.

“Prince Charles was walking around, introducing himself to everybody and he came up to me and he shook my hand and he went ‘You've got very sexy legs’,” the actress recalled. “I went ‘oh thank you, your highness’.”

The actress was not aware at the time that her legs had seemingly caused a fight between the couple.

“Apparently, Prince Charles was going on and on about my legs so much that eventually Camilla slapped her knife and fork down and said ‘oh for goodness’ sake, Chas, will you stop going on about that gal's legs?!’ She left the room and stormed out.”

Edward had informed Carli, from Essex, about the episode the next day ahead of another performance of The Chiltern Hundreds. However, it seems that there were no hard feelings as the actress was later invited to Buckingham Palace as one of 100 “national treasures” for the Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.