'Spice Girls' star Geri Halliwell-Horner gears up for new chapter

Geri Halliwell-Horner, iconic Spice Girls singer and songwriter, has revealed a surprising move she made while writing her latest novel.

The 52-year-old star took up fencing to bring her young adult novel series to life. She trained with a sword to make sure the action on the page felt real.

The music icon shared with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I actually did fencing lessons because there are two scenes in it where she is fencing, and I thought, 'I've got no idea how to carry this.'

"I got this man to teach me because I thought, 'How can I describe that authentically if I don't know how to do it?'"

The New York Times bestselling author is back with a sequel to her 2023 hit Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. However, this time, Rosie is on a mission to uncover the truth about her past and her family’s mysterious connection to Bloodstone Island and that's all while facing mutant animals, jealous classmates, and even a black hole.

Geri shared that writing the book was “probably the hardest thing” she’s ever done.

She told the US TV show 'Extra': "It is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

"The mental stamina of completing a novel is massive, like, to remember what you did in that bit …

"It’s sort of like, ‘Oh, my God.’

"To really show up for it is massive, but then when you see the cover and response, then there's something really thrilling about it and you think, 'Wow... then she's worth it,'" the Mi Chico Latino hitmaker added.

Geri Halliwell-Horner further said that she stepped into the world of books because she wanted to create a new female character that people could truly connect with.