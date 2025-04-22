Tom Hanks gives sneak peek into ‘Toy Story 5’ set

Tom Hanks has recently shared first glimpse from the set of much anticipated movie, Toy Story 5.

The Forrest Gump actor took to his Instagram on April 21 and posted a photo of his hand from the recording booth as he gave an update on the production of the upcoming Disney Pixar movie.

In the caption, Tom, who will reprise his iconic role as Wood in the movie, wrote, “First day of work on a certain Story Number 5! Need a hint? Disney. Studio B.”

It is pertinent to mention that the details of the plot and cast have not been revealed.

However, the forthcoming movie is expected to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Tim Allen previously discussed his first voice recording session on Toy Story 5, where he is set to reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear.

Speaking to Collider, Tim revealed that he had just completed his “first five-hour [recording] session for Buzz”.

In another interview, the Shifting Gears star mentioned that the new movie would revolve around Jessie (the cowgirl first introduced in Toy Story 2).

“Tom Hanks and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more,” he added.