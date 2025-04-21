Jennifer Lopez taken aback by social media influencer's 'odd' query

Jennifer Lopez was recently shocked after social media influencer asked a strange question.

Feroz Zadran, who is a content creator and known for his street interviews, posted a video last week where Lopez was spotted walking through NYC street.

In a viral clip, the influencer took the Marry Me star by surprise as he asked her name and what she did for a living.

Zadran praised JLo’s beige ensemble which was paired with a long coat, and then he asked about her profession.

At this, Lopez seemed confused and then with a puzzled look, she replied, “I am a singer and entertainer.”

He then questioned the Maid in Manhattan actress about what liked about her job.

“I love everything about it,” responded JLo.

In the end, the actress and singer shared valuable advice for people struggling with confidence.

“You have to know who you are, not listen to what other people say,” said JLo.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the video, as one wrote, “She looked like everyone is supposed to know who she is.”

“She was trying hard to not act like such a diva here,” added another user.