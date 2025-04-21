Green Day gives cheeky response to Charli XCX’s Coachella 'headliner' sash

Though Charli XCX has certainly got the last laugh after she took a playful dig at Green Day with a sash, the band didn’t hold back to clap back with a cheeky response.

After headlining the second weekend of Coachella 2025, the iconic punk band kept the energy high with a lighthearted back-and-forth involving none other than the BRAT maker, who also took the stage at this year’s music festival in Indio, California.

It all kicked off when Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, posted a photo from a party during the festival’s first weekend.

In the picture, she’s seen rocking a t-shirt printed with a sash that boldly declared, "Miss Should Be Headliner."

The subtle shade didn’t go unnoticed. In response, Green Day drummer Tré Cool shared a hilarious photo of himself wearing a makeshift sash from toilet paper that read, "Actual Headliner."

The punk rock comeback instantly went viral, prompting laughter across social media. But the banter didn’t stop there.

Charli took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a screenshot of Tré’s post, writing, "Obsessed."

She followed it up by sharing a snap of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wearing a "Brat" hat, a clear nod to her sixth studio album of the same name.

The Green Day and Charli XCX's exchange quickly became a fan favorite moment from the festival, adding even more excitement to an already stacked lineup.

In addition to Green Day, this year’s Coachella headliners included Lady Gaga and Post Malone, with a star-studded roster featuring performances from Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Jimmy Eat World, FKA Twigs, Ty Dolla $ign, Misfits, Prodigy, Benson Boone, Zedd, and more.