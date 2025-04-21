Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over ‘Marty Supreme’ co-star Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently gushed over Timothée Chalamet, who stars alongside her upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Iron Man actress called Chalamet “a thinking man’s sex symbol”.

Paltrow opened up that the Wonka star “is very polite, properly raised, I was going to say ‘kid,’” but she reportedly rectified herself.

He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” remarked the Goop founder.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow also shared her thoughts on intimacy coordinators.

The Avengers actress mentioned that she didn’t know they existed.

Paltrow recalled an incident when the intimacy coordinator asked if she would be comfortable with a certain move in her forthcoming movie, she replied that she came from an era when one simply got “naked, got onto the bed, and the camera’s on”.

The Contagion actress said that she asked the intimacy coordinator to “step a little bit back”.

Paltrow explained that she isn’t sure what it’s like for “kids who are starting out,” because if someone were to say, “Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,” the actress added that she would feel “very stifled by that as an artist”.

Besides Paltrow and Chalamet, the star cast include Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara and Tyler.

Meanwhile, Marty Supreme, which is directed by Josh Safdie, will release in theatres on December 25, 2025.