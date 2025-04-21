Megan Thee Stallion drops surprise song reveal amid Coachella excitement

'Whenever' comes from Megan's upcoming album 'Act III'

Megan thee Stallion is on a roll

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram to announce her brand-new single, Whenever, will drop April 25, teasing the track with a bold poster that’s pure Stallion energy.

“It’s whatever b***h, it’s whenever h*e!” the promo reads, set against a cinematic-style artwork that shows Meg in a two-piece and cowgirl hat, flanked by fish-headed characters, a car, and a giant chessboard.

“PRE-SAVE NOW HOTTIES,” she told fans, urging them to lock in the track on streaming platforms ahead of its release.

The drop landed just ahead of her second Coachella set on Sunday.

Last weekend, Megan stunned the crowd with surprise appearances from Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét — even powering through after her mic was cut for going over time.

She’s also been teasing her next album, confirming via TikTok that “Act III is being made” and that both a new single and video were on the way.

When it comes to collaborations, Meg’s setting the bar high. “I only want to do features with people that … I actually, you know, f*** with,” she told fans, adding that Doechii is on her “album wish list.”

The upcoming album will follow last year’s Megan: Act II and Megan, released just months apart.