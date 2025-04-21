Princess Diana's fondness for Prince Andrew contrasts with alleged coldness with Kate Middleton

Royal expert has noted that the late Princess Diana shared a warm relationship with Prince Andrew, finding him 'good fun' and 'welcoming'.

However, her son, Prince William, reportedly harbors significant reservations about him.

Sources suggest that William views Andrew as 'toxic' to the Royal family, largely due to the controversial associations and actions.

This situation reflects a stark contrast between Diana's fondness for her brother-in law and her son's current stance.

For the unversed, Andrew made a shocking appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, which has reignited discussions about his strained relationship with his nephew, Prince William.

Despite been seen smiling alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, sources indicate that tensions between Andrew and other royal family members, particularly William, remains unresolved.

Royal commentator Richard Kay noted, 'William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him.'

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond added, 'I think William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the Royal brand.'

She further commented on the complexities within the royal family, stating, 'I do know that Diana liked Andrew very much and she found him good fun and welcoming. So I don't know why he would have been any different with Catherine. But then, families are complicated!

While Prince Andrew has stepped back from royal duties for over five years, his presence at the Easter service suggests a partial reintegration into royal events.

However, the absence of Prince William and Princess Kate from the gathering has been interpreted by some as a continued distancing from Andrew, highlighting ongoing tensions.