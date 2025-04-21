Princess Beatrice husband's 'peace' message gains momentum following shocking announcement

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice, engaged with global events by sharing a message from Pope Francis on X (formerly Twitter) just a day after attending Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, with the Royal family.

The Pope's message emphasised hope and peace stating, 'I would like to renew our hope#peace is possible!'

The following day, on April 21, 2025, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88. His death followed recent health challenges, including treatment for double pneumonia.

King Charles expressed deep sorrow over the Pope's death, reflecting on their final meeting, which took place on April 9, just days before Easter.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's ex-wife, also paid tribute to the Pope, writing on social media: 'No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion.'

Thank you for leading us not not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity.'

The Royal family's tributes underscores Pope Francis's profound impact on global faith and humanitarian efforts.