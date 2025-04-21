Kris Jenner gives rare insight into Easter celebration with kids

Momager Kris Jenner celebrates Easter with throwback pics

Kris Jenner celebrated Easter this year with some throwback pictures of her kids reflecting their celebrations on the holiday while they were growing up.

The world-famous momager along with putting up pictures of her younger clan, also took to Instagram Stories Sunday, April 20 to share a short video in commemoration of the day.

Kim Kardashian's mother began the video with wishing her fans "Happy Easter" followed by a glimpse into her preparations for the festive dinner.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood also shared with the audience how she just loves 'setting the table for holidays and making it really special' for her family.

The brief insight showed 'plates with a pastel-colored Easter egg design bunny napkin holders' along with purple and pink florals arranged at the center of the table.

The 69-year-old revealed that it's quite therapeutic for her to choose the dishes on the menu, pick, choose and decorate the flowers.

The caption of the carousal of pictures read: "Happy Easter!! [followed by emojis]."



