Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to repair damage with King Charles

Meghan Markle received upsetting news after she reportedly sent a special gift to King Charles to make peace with royals.

For the unversed, there were reports that the Duchess of Sussex has sent products from her lifestyle brand As Ever alongside a personal note to the monarch to build broken bridges.

As per Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that "a very well-placed source" shared a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

He added, "An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source. This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

As this new update surfaced, several royal fans began speculating a much-awaited reunion between the Sussexes and the royals.

However, royal expert Russell Myers believes that Meghan made a failed attempt to repair the damage with the monarch and key royal figures.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, he said, "In terms of... peace offerings, I don’t think we’re there yet. I’m not sure a hamper full of jam and biscuits and crepes will smooth over relations."