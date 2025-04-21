Princess Anne raises health concerns in new outing after head injury

King Charles' hardest-working sister Princess Anne spotted using umbrella for support

Princess Anne raised concerns about her health after she made an unexpected gesture in a new outing with royal family.

The Princess Royal stepped out with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence to fulfil royal tradition by visiting St George's Chapel for Easter Service.

In a video, she was seen using an umbrella for support while leaving the Easter Sunday service which took place at Windsor Castle.

Notably, the hardest-working royal, who often made public appearances with full energy, left the special event in a car with her better half, whereas, other key royals walked from St George's Chapel.

It is important to note that Princess Anne was met with a horse accident in June 2024, resulting in a minor head injury and concussion.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement, informing royal fans about her condition.

"Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation."

After recovering from her head injury, she marked her comeback in a bid to support her cancer-stricken brother King Charles.

However, in her latest outing, Anne was seen struggling to walk without support, which sparked questions about her health.