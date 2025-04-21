Princess Anne raises health concerns in new outing after head injury

Princess Anne raised concerns about her health after she made an unexpected gesture in a new outing with royal family.
The Princess Royal stepped out with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence to fulfil royal tradition by visiting St George's Chapel for Easter Service.
In a video, she was seen using an umbrella for support while leaving the Easter Sunday service which took place at Windsor Castle.
Notably, the hardest-working royal, who often made public appearances with full energy, left the special event in a car with her better half, whereas, other key royals walked from St George's Chapel.
It is important to note that Princess Anne was met with a horse accident in June 2024, resulting in a minor head injury and concussion.
At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement, informing royal fans about her condition.
"Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation."
After recovering from her head injury, she marked her comeback in a bid to support her cancer-stricken brother King Charles.
However, in her latest outing, Anne was seen struggling to walk without support, which sparked questions about her health.
Patrick Schwarzenegger discusses his inspiration and Arnold’s love for ‘The White Lotus
Jacob Elordi reveals how he landed on Heathcliff role in the ‘Wuthering Heights’
Queen Camilla, King Charles are sad over tragic loss
Ashley Johnson originally voiced Ellie in the 'Last of Us' video games as well as played Ellie’s mother in the...
Prince Andrew takes step to mend ties with King Charles after Prince William's decision
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift cross paths for surprising project