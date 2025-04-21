 
Monday April 21, 2025
Entertainment

Princess Anne raises health concerns in new outing after head injury

The Princess Royal's new video from Easter outing sparks questions about her health

By Royal Desk
April 21, 2025
King Charles' hardest-working sister Princess Anne spotted using umbrella for support

Princess Anne raised concerns about her health after she made an unexpected gesture in a new outing with royal family.

The Princess Royal stepped out with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence to fulfil royal tradition by visiting St George's Chapel for Easter Service.

In a video, she was seen using an umbrella for support while leaving the Easter Sunday service which took place at Windsor Castle.

Notably, the hardest-working royal, who often made public appearances with full energy, left the special event in a car with her better half, whereas, other key royals walked from St George's Chapel.

It is important to note that Princess Anne was met with a horse accident in June 2024, resulting in a minor head injury and concussion.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement, informing royal fans about her condition.

"Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation."

After recovering from her head injury, she marked her comeback in a bid to support her cancer-stricken brother King Charles.

However, in her latest outing, Anne was seen struggling to walk without support, which sparked questions about her health. 