Elizabeth Hurley’s son reacts to her mom’s new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley reacted to his mother’s new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The the Bedazzled star and Billy, 63, hard launched their relationship on social media, giving fans and friends the ultimate shock.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old model and Miley Cyrus’s father went Instagram official, ringing in the festive season with a kiss.

"Happy Easter [red heart emoji]," the caption of the joint Instagram post read.

In the snapshot, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker was seen wearing a green bunny ears headband as he leaned in to kiss Elizabeth on the cheek while they posed on a farm.

The actress’ son, whom she welcomed with late producer Stephen Bing during their brief relationship, cheered to his mother’s new chapter of life.

Adding just a celebratory and a red heart emoji in the comment section, Damian, 23, expressed his excitement on his mom’s post.

Before going public with the controversial country singer, Elizabeth previously dated Hugh Grant and Shane Warne.

In addition, she has only been married once to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2008 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Billy married three times: to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022 and to Firerose for seven months in 2023.