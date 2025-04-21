Justin Bieber concerns fans with odd behaviour at 2nd Coachella weekend

Justin Bieber sparks speculations with new video: ‘doesn’t look OK’

Justin Bieber fueled the flames of speculations about his health with a new video from the second weekend of Coachella.

The 31-year-old singer was spotted exhibiting concerning behaviour in a video posted on TikTok from seemingly a private party during the musical event in Indio, California, on Friday, April 18th.

The Baby hitmaker was seen smoking a joint in the video, as he danced to his 2015 song, What Do You Mean?

Bieber then appeared to be swaying his body awkwardly in the video, to the beat of Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Following the TikTok, fans expressed their worries on social media, with one person writing, “I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence,” under the comments section.

“He needs better friends by [his] side,” added another.

“I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” chimed in a third, while another claimed, “poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help.”

The latest incident adds to the ongoing rumours about Bieber’s health. The concerns were first raised when he was seen swaying his body side to side while smiling strangely at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles, back in February.