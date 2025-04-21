Justin Bieber concerns fans with odd behaviour at 2nd Coachella weekend

Justin Bieber fueled the flames of speculations about his health with a new video from the second weekend of Coachella.
The 31-year-old singer was spotted exhibiting concerning behaviour in a video posted on TikTok from seemingly a private party during the musical event in Indio, California, on Friday, April 18th.
The Baby hitmaker was seen smoking a joint in the video, as he danced to his 2015 song, What Do You Mean?
Bieber then appeared to be swaying his body awkwardly in the video, to the beat of Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.
Following the TikTok, fans expressed their worries on social media, with one person writing, “I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence,” under the comments section.
“He needs better friends by [his] side,” added another.
“I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” chimed in a third, while another claimed, “poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help.”
The latest incident adds to the ongoing rumours about Bieber’s health. The concerns were first raised when he was seen swaying his body side to side while smiling strangely at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles, back in February.
Patrick Schwarzenegger discusses his inspiration and Arnold’s love for ‘The White Lotus
Jacob Elordi reveals how he landed on Heathcliff role in the ‘Wuthering Heights’
Queen Camilla, King Charles are sad over tragic loss
The Princess Royal's new video from Easter outing sparks questions about her health
Ashley Johnson originally voiced Ellie in the 'Last of Us' video games as well as played Ellie’s mother in the...
Prince Andrew takes step to mend ties with King Charles after Prince William's decision