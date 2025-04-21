Kate Beckinsale honours late stepfather one year after passing

Kate Beckinsale shared a heartfelt tribute to her late stepfather, Roy Battersby, on his birthday, which coincided with Easter Sunday.

The post reflected the deep impact of his loss, reminding that some memories never fade.

The actress took to Instagram to share a radiant photo of Roy, who passed away in January 2024, holding an Easter egg and standing beside a bouquet of bright daffodils.

Kate also shared a cute throwback picture of herself as a kid with Roy holding her, and another one of them with her daughter Lily Sheen and her mother Judy.

Paying tribute to Roy, she shared: "Happy birthday Roy. Given I’ve been waiting all day can you rise again - ideally tomorrow …that would be great.

You being dead is really f***ing wearing now. I love you so very much and I wish you had been here to have your birthday and Easter on the same day but anyway see you tomorrow. I shall be waiting at the mouth of the cave," she added.

Roy was a British TV director who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 87.