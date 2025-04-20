Bella Ramsey opens up about her 'unconventional' childhood

Bella Ramsey opens up about missing out on typical teenage experiences

Bella Ramsey reveals surprising insights into their development from child to adult, sharing why they missed out on typical teenage experiences.

The English actor, who rose to fame after the portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in HBO series Game of Thrones, opened up to The Observer about their childhood struggles.

They told the outlet, “It felt very natural. Immediately it felt like a place where I belonged, which I’d never felt anywhere else in my life, not at school, not in any of the millions of clubs I was a part of.

“There is now an element of me looking back and being like, ‘Oh, I was never a teenager’. I do feel like I went from kid to adult.

"I had to show up on set every day and be responsible and have this very adult job.”

In addition, Ramsey said they grew up around adults, so they didn't really get a chance to experience teenage life.

On the professional front, the 21-year-old recently appeared in the second season of The Last of Us, released on April 13, starring Pedro Pascal in the lead role.