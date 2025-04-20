'House of Dragons' actor confirms role in Tom Cruise's upcoming film

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is coming out on May 23

Emma D'Arcy has been taken on-board for Tom Cruise’s next big film.

At present, Tom is gearing up for the release of the eighth installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise, which is slated to come out in theatres globally on May 23.

While he prepares for the big release, the 60-year-old is also currently working on this new project, which is yet untitled and is being directed by The Revenant and Birdman creator, Alejandro González Iñárritu.

The forthcoming film is going to have an incredible cast including Cuise, Sophie Wilde, Sandra Huller, John Goodman and others.

As per the latest update, the House of Dragons star has also joined the star cast of the movie.

Emma announced the big news while talking to Deadline. She stated, "I'm delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom.”

She continued, "They are the masters of their craft and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege."

However, the plot of the film is still not clear, but the official synopsis of the new venture reads, “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything."

Reportedly, the filming has already kickstarted at Pinewood Studios in the UK.