Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie send strong message with their fresh energy at Easter gathering

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at this year's Easter Sunday service, joining fellow royals at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The sisters, accompanied by their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were a standout presence at the traditional celebration, offering their support to their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, reported GB News.
The stylish duo brought a youthful charm to the royal gathering, exciting fans with their fresh energy and cheerful demeanour.
Their presence, though unexpected, highlighted their continued connection to the monarchy amid a period of transition for the Royal Family.
Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35, have largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months, but their return to a key public event reaffirmed their ongoing role in upholding royal traditions.
Known for their close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth, the princess appeared at ease among senior royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.
In the absence of Prince William and Princess Kate, the York sisters' presence offered a vibrant touch, symbolising continuity and the evolving face of the modern monarchy.
