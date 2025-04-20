Hayden Christensen delights fans with update on ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2

Hayden Christensen shared his thoughts about coming back as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Star Wars' Ahsoka season two.
The Canadian actor made an appearance at the Star Wars celebration where he was joined by series star Rosario Dawson, creator Dave Filoni and executive producer Jon Favreau.
He waited till the last moment of the panel discussion to confirm that he will be reprising his role in the upcoming coming series.
"There is not much that I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two," he said.
Christensen first appeared as Anakin in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clone and its follow up Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005.
He later starred as both Skywalker and Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi and was also featured in two episodes of Ahsoka season one.
During the panel, Dawson shared her thoughts on Christensen’s return, saying, "I'm so grateful he's coming back for the second season."
The creator also announced number of other stars returning to the series, including Lars Mikkeslsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla) and astromech droid Chopper.
The event also revealed that the villainous Baylan Skoll, who was played by the late Ray Stevenson on season one before the actor died in 2023, will now be played by Rory McCann.
The production of Ahsoka season will began next week.
