Meghan Markle sends message of love after Prince William brutal blow

Meghan Markle made first statement after her estranged brother-in-law, Prince William seemingly took a brutal dig at her with surprise appointment in his team.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be paying no heed to the shocking news she received from UK as she is prioritised to promote her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan sent love to her well-wishers, who have been showing support to her latest podcast episode, featuring, Reshma Saujani, who is the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First.

The former Suits actress shared multiple messages she received from fans as they lauded the efforts of the Duchess for starting a "wonderful and inspiring podcast series."

Meghan penned a personal note for Confessions of a Female Founder listeners, which reads, "Sending love right back to you all! Thanks for the support and for listening to #COAFF."

It is important to mention here that Meghan issued a new life update after the Prince of Wales announced former royal aide Jason Knauf, the new CEO of Earthshot Prize.

In a statement, the future King bid farewell to Hannah Jones, the first CEO of his environmentalist mission.

He then welcomed Jason to his team, saying, "As we look ahead to the future of The Prize and the urgent work needed to scale more inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, I look forward to working with Jason to chart the course for the next five years of the Earthshot Prize and beyond."

Notably, the former aide once accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying the staff members at the Palace. However, Meghan strongly denied the allegations.