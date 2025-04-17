Lindsay Lohan lands first lead TV role in new series 'Count My Lies'

Lindsay Lohan will star in and executive produce the show

Lindsay Lohan is coming to the small screen for the first time!

The Freaky Friday actress will star in and executive produce Count My Lies, a new drama series currently in development at Hulu.

Based on Sophie Stava’s novel of the same name, the series marks Lohan’s first leading TV role.

She’ll play Sloane Caraway, a “compulsive liar” who cons her way into a nanny job with the seemingly perfect Violet and Jay Lockhart. But according to the show’s logline, Sloane soon realises the household is hiding secrets of its own — ones that could unravel everything.

The series comes from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are also behind How I Met Your Father. The duo will write and executive produce alongside Lohan.

Count My Lies is the latest project in Lohan’s growing comeback. The 38-year-old is also reprising her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 classic.

She’ll reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis, with production having kicked off in June ahead of its August theatrical release.