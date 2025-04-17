Buckingham Palace announces major new role for Princess Anne

Buckingham Palace is preparing for a significant overseas engagement next week as she heads to Turkey for a two day royal visit.

The visit is scheduled for April 24 and 25, which will center around commemorative services on the historic Gallipoli peninsula.

The Princess Royal,74, will be joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as she undertakes a series of official duties.

Her visit marks a continuation of royal representation at these important events, a role previously held by her brother, King Charles.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess will attend several memorial services honouring Turkish, French, British, Commonwealth, and Irish soldiers who fought in the Gallipoli campaign.

The trip underscores the UK's enduring ties with its international allies and the Royal Family's dedication to remembrance. Meanwhile, back home, Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, recently returned from a trip to the Middle East.

Alongside her husband Mike and three children, Zara resides at Aston Farm on the Gatcombe Park estate.

During their travels, the couple was spotted at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where they united with Zara's cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for the high-profile event.

Princess Anne upcoming journey reflects not only her tireless royal commitment but also the continuity of the monarchy's presence on the world stage.



