King Charles delivers silent blow to Prince Harry as wounds remain raw

King Charles and Prince Harry's wounds remain raw and show no signs of healing amid the Duke's ongoing legal battle in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's security battle in his home country has even contributed to the ongoing tensions between the father-son duo.

A royal expert believes that Harry's relationship is "deeply strained and beyond distant" this time.

However, the King's silence speaks volumes as it even works as a blow to the Duke who never hesitates to express publicly what he assumes and feels about his own family.

Hilary Fordwich, in conversation with Fox News Digital, claimed: "King Charles has been intentionally avoiding Harry to prevent not only legal entanglement but further hurt and drama."

The expert went on explaining the situation in his own words, adding: "This is being driven also by those who are hired to protect King Charles from his courtiers, who unanimously see Harry as despicable."

According to Fordwich: "Reconciliation is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future."

He also weighed in on Harry's rift with his elder brother Prince William, heir to the British throne, saying: "It’s just as bad.

"William reportedly has not responded to Harry’s calls or messages."

Fordwich’s claims came shortly after Harry's friends broke their silence that during each of the Duke's last three visits to the U.K, King Charles had been unavailable, including this month even though Harry’s latest court date in London was long scheduled and known ahead of the king’s state visit to Italy.