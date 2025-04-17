‘RHOBH's’ Bozoma Saint brainstorms Jimmy Fallon’s new reality show

Jimmy Fallon's new show with ‘RHOBH's’ Bozoma Saint

Jimmy Fallon is getting ready to bring a whole new level of creative chaos to TV — and he's got some pretty impressive backup. NBC announced on April 16 that Fallon, 50, is officially launching On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a fresh reality competition series where the mission is simple, find the next big idea.

“I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well,” Fallon shared in a statement.

“This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It’s exciting.”

And it’s not just a hosting gig for Fallon — he’s also stepping behind the scenes as executive producer, as per People.

The series draws inspiration straight from his own experience with major global partnerships across industries like auto, insurance, apparel, gaming, and tech, according to a press release.

Teaming up with Fallon is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former Netflix executive Bozoma "Boz" Saint John, who will take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer at the fictional On Brand Agency.

Her mission? Mentoring the show's creative hopefuls and giving their work a critical once-over.

Each week, the agency’s creatives will face a major real-world brand in desperate need of a blockbuster idea.

Whether it’s dreaming up earworm-worthy jingles, jaw-dropping activations, unforgettable commercials, or must-have merch, contestants are going to have to hustle hard.

The season builds to one final mega-assignment where one visionary will snag the title of "best in the business," a cash prize, and the kind of career-defining experience that could change the culture forever.

As the press release teases, “All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.”