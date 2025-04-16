Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's' unbreakable bond proven in shocking claim

The cousins were also seen attending the Super Bowl together in California

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's continue to prove that their bond stands strong-unmoved by speculation or distance.

Recent whispers of tension between the two cousins were sparked by an old photograph of Eugenie embracing broadcaster Piers Morgan outside a London pub.

The image, dating back two years, raised eyebrows due to Morgan's long-standing criticism of Harry and Meghan.

However, insiders close to the royals have quickly dismissed any suggestion of discord,' adding their relationship remains strong.

Harry and Eugenie have always shared a special connection,' a source revealed to People magazine.

Their relationship hasn't changed and they remain as close as ever.' Eugenie has long been one of Harry's most trusted allies within the Royal Family. She notably appeared in the Sussesex' 2022 Netflix docuseries-an unexpected move that highlighted her unwavering support.

The cousins were also seen attending the Super Bowl together in California the same year, a rare public moment that underscored their deep-rooted friendship.

While life may have taken Harry across the Atlantic, his relationship with Eugenie continues to thrive-unchanged by tabloid narratives or public speculation.