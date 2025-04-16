Chappell Roan ditches 'toxic' habit for good

Chappell Roan gives up caffeine over Christmas

Chappell Roan has given up caffeine for good, revealing she quit the habit over Christmas.

During an exclusive interview on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, April 16, the Pink Pony Club singer explained that she gave up caffeine because it was taking a serious toll on her health and she was losing her grip.

She said, “I was, like, already too anxious, and so, like I was like, if I want to actually calm down I have to take every stimulant away. Every stimulant. I quit over Christmas break.”

To which Rogers curiously inquired about her complete lack of caffeine intake, asking, “So, basically, are you in a place right now of, like, there's nothing going in?”

The 27-year-old didn’t hesitate to respond to his question as she went on to add, “Let me say that with an asterisk. I’m on a f------ of drugs, though.

“Yeah. I've got my — I also have insomnia. So, like, and I'm bipolar. So it's, like, really hard if you are, like, not sleeping and doing weed.”

Though she's given up caffeine entirely, Roan continues to take medication for her bipolar disorder and other conditions.