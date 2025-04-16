Florence Pugh reveals her secret to 'rocking' red carpet

Florence Pugh surprises fans with recent confession

Florence Pugh recently unveiled her “relaxing” experience on the red carpet throughout her career in a recent revelation.

The 29-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her role as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, shared about her new observation on the red carpet events.

In an exclusive interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Florence revealed that she used to feel appearances previously.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “It wasn’t until I realised I could have fun, and that other people enjoyed watching me having fun, that I could relax.”

Later in the interview, the Midsommar star also praised fashion designer Haris Reed, saying, “When he dresses me, he genuinely cares about how I feel, and that is such a beautiful thing to give someone before they’re about to do something big like this.”

Meanwhile, the British-American designer spoke about his collaboration with the celebrity.

During his exclusive conversation with Britain’s Vogue magazine, he said, “(She) embodies everything that I want my work to be, which is just unapologetically, ‘F*** you, this is who I am. This is what I stand for. This is what I’m about.’”

Reed continued, “That fabulous laughter, like anyone who knows (her will tell you), is absolutely infectious. I think in a business that is so overly curated and overly saturated, with massive teams of people trying to control and force a look. Florence Pugh is 100 percent authentically and unapologetically just who she is. That’s very rare.”

For the unversed, the We Live in Time actress is all set to reprise her role as Yemen Belova in the upcoming film Thunderbolts.

The Jake Schreier’s directorial is set to hit the cinemas next month.