Austin Nichols reveals shocking moment with Mary-Kate Olsen

Austin Nichols, American actor and director who is best known for his roles in One Tree Hill and The Walking Dead, recently got candid about a funny behind-the-scenes moment from Holiday in the Sun.
Austin Nichols confessed that he felt "weird" kissing Mary-Kate Olsen in family drama, saying he was "too old" for her at the time.
At the time, the 44-year-old actor was around 18, 19, or maybe even 20, playing Griffen Grayson, the love interest of Mary-Kate's character Madison Stewart, who was just 15 during the filming of the family romance.
While speaking on 'Drama Queens' podcast, Austin shared: "I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19, or maybe even 20.
"I don't remember, but I was too old. And it felt weird, and it felt wrong.
"And I looked very young, so watching the movie, I don't think you notice. I'm real tall and skinny and nerdy.
"But I don't think you can tell there's a big age difference. But from my brain, I was like, 'She's 15. This is weird.'"
However, Austin Nichols was so worried about the scene that he felt the need to check with Mary-Kate and her twin sister Ashley Olsen’s dad David, along with the film’s producers to make sure it was okay to kiss her.
