Prince Harry Sentebale exit raises concerns as new shocking details emerge

During his time as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry had lead a few major passion projects, which he had held on to despite moving to the US.

However, the Duke of Sussex left the public in shock when he announced his unexpected resignation from his beloved charity, Sentebale, earlier this month. In his emotional statement, Harry expressed he was “truly heartbroken” by the move.

Harry – founded Sentebale in memory of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 – reportedly quit the foundation due to dispute with the charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Just weeks after Harry’s exit, surprising details are coming to the forefront about the workings of the charity before and after he left.

According to DailyMail report, the charity is in chaos and the London office has been “temporarily closed”. Meanwhile, the website has a vague message: “Talked about? Yes. Distracted? Never. The work continues.

In 2008, local childcare workers revealed that “‘westerners’ controlling Sentebale enjoyed generous salaries, new cars and had private school fees paid for their children.” Meanwhile, local HIV victims in orphanages were going hungry.

Additionally, things weren’t any better when Harry visited last October and just a few yards away from the charity headquarters an impoverished family of orphans was refused food.

Liketso Matela is a grandmother to five orphan children and can hardly afford to provide shoes for all as they live in a shack.

“Prince Harry didn’t wave or stop to say hello to us when he drove by to the ceremony,” Liketso told the outlet. “I have asked his Sentebale to give my grandchildren a few meals, even some clothing. The staff at the door have always said no. We have got nothing from them.”

At the same time, Harry had been celebrating two decades of Sentebale's achievements when the charity had a hard time providing for people in need, living just half a minute away.

With reports of the donors pulling out amid the ongoing row, it appears that the charity which literally means "forget me not" seems to have forgotten that very people it was meant to serve. It remains to be seen how long the charity manages to survive, however, the future appears bleak.