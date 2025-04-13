Diddy's accuser drops Jay-Z, Beyoncé from lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs, music mogul who is currently behind bars under some exploitive charges, is seemingly more concerned now after one of his accuser removed Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé’s name from lawsuit.

The new lawsuit, filed in Florida, comes just weeks after Joseph Manzaro, 39, claimed that he was drugged, kidnapped and taken to one of Diddy's wild party at his Miami house.

Joseph claimed that the event was 17th birthday party for Diddy’s son King Combs. In his original complaint, he also named celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé as guests at the party.

However, the couple's legal team strongly denied all those allegations.

The victim has now removed all mentions of the two music stars in the updated complaint, as revealed in an amended filing reported by TMZ.

Joseph also said he was kidnapped and taken through a secret tunnel to Combs’ Miami property, which he claimed was connected to a home owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.