Queen legend Brian May officially introduces Benson Boone as his new friend

Brian May officially introduced a new pal in his sweet social media post, growing his friend circle with a "golden prodigy."

Before exciting fans by sharing the Coachella stage with Benson Boone on Friday, April 11, the legendary Queen guitarist took to his Instagram to mark their new friendship.

"Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone - a truly golden 22 year old prodigy," he wrote in the caption of a selfie he clicked with the Beautiful Things hitmaker.

"I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals [four cartoon-styled representation of a collision emoji] Bri," May, who was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 as a member of the iconic rock band and is a recipient of a lifetime achievement Grammy Award, added.

In the snapshot, the 77-year-old guitarist and 22-year-old Boone flashed peace signs and grinned brightly for the camera.

Shortly after sharing their flight moment, the duo treated the festival-goers with an electrifying performance of the Bohemian Rhapsody.

Boone performed the rock band’s 1975 hit during his first Coachella set and closed the gig with his song, Beautiful Things, which shot him to fame.

Notably, the Indio, California rendition marked May’s first performance in seven months after he suffered from a "minor stroke" that left him temporarily unable to move his left arm.