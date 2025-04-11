‘Pride & Prejudice’ series reveals start-studded main lead cast

Pride & Prejudice upcoming streaming platform limited series adaptation has unveiled its main cast.

Jane Austen's novel’s heroine, Elizabeth Bennet will be played by Emma Corrin, who is known for her iconic role of late Princess Diana in The Crown.

Meanwhile, the male lead, Fitzwilliam Darcy, will be played by Jack Lowden, as reported by the Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to them Olivia Colman, who is known for her memorable role of late Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, will play mother of heroine, Mrs Bennet.

No other casting details for Mr Bennet and other four daughters have been shared yet.

Corrin, who will also executive produce the six-episode series called the role "a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"To be able to bring this iconic character to life alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s [Alderton] phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour," Corrin told Netflix's Tudum, "I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."

The upcoming adaptation will be written for television by best-selling author Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn.

The series has been described as the faithful adaptation of Austen’s beloved 19th- century England romance novel.

Previously, the most memorable and successful adaptation of 1813 novel was the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.