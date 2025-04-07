Ariana Grande smashes music chart with 'Brighter Days Ahead' re-release

Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead' hits number one on music chart

Ariana Grande had a full circle moment after reissuing her Brighter Days Ahead album.

The Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, released on March 28, with six new songs, hit number one on Billboard’s album sales, current album sales and vinyl album charts.

Previously, the original album Eternal Sunshine earned the two-time Grammy winning singer her sixth number one position with hit songs like Yes, And? And We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) topping the Hot 100 chart.

In addition to the deluxe version of the album, the Thank U, Next crooner released a short film, Brighter Days Ahead, to support the album.

The short film picks up from 70 years after We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) music video.

In the 2024 music video, Grande plays Peaches, a heartbroken young woman visiting a clinic named Brighter Days Inc. to have the memories of her ex, played by Evan Peters, wiped from her mind.

In Brighter Days Ahead, the 7 Rings singer is now an elderly woman, visiting the same clinic to restore her memory.

Since the release of the Eternal Sunshine, Grande had a whirlwind year with earning her first-ever Academy nomination for her role of Glinda in the Wicked.

The second film, Wicked: For Good, will be released on November 21, 2025.