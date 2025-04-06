Jennifer Lopez explores new life chapter after Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly embracing the idea of giving love another chance after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck in early 2025.

According to a report from Page Six, the 55-year-old singer has been taking her friends' advice to heart, particularly when it comes to meeting new people.

A source close to the situation revealed, "Her friends have encouraged her to date and she's definitely open to meeting someone new."

One of Lopez's friends who has been a significant source of support during this time is Kim Kardashian, who is also planning her fourth wedding.

It's been reported that the two have been helping each other navigate the dating scene. "Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben,” claimed a source.

The source also provided insight into what Lopez and Kardashian are looking for in potential partners.

"They're both looking for guys who are successful, filthy rich, and can be an asset to their careers. It helps if they're handsome, too. It's got to be the whole package for Kim and J.Lo," the source remarked.

This development comes as Lopez is said to be focusing on her personal life after her divorce from Affleck. The couple's split has been a topic of interest for many, and fans are eager to see what's next for the singer.