Kim Kardashian dishes on exposing kids to 'different' people

Kim and Khloe Kardashian address an important issue in conversation with their kids

Kim Kardashian shared that she considers it really important for her kids to know all different types of people.

The 44-year-old reality star admitted that her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, are scared of Tristan Thompson’s brother, Amari, who suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, on Thursday, April 3rd, Khloe Kardashian threw a birthday party for Amari which sparked a conversation with the kids.

“My kids are much more exposed to Amari than some of the other kids. So True is more concerned than frightened of Amari,” Khloe said during the episode. “But I do think it is important for our kids — and everyone’s kids — to be exposed to all different types of people.”

Kim seemed to agree as she said, “I love our kids growing up around him and helping him. They have lots of questions and at times they might not be the most comfortable. But I think it is so important that they play with him and they really get to know him.”

The reality star, 44, asked her daughter Chicago if she and her friends are “a little bit scared,” and added, “But it is OK if you are.”

While the guests enjoyed the party, Amari had a brief seizure which worried Kris Jenner. Because of his condition, the 18-year-old suffers from epilepsy and requires constant supervision.