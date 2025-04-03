Dua Lipa excites fans with 2025 Latin American tour dates

Dua Lipa is proving she’s all about giving her fans a good time, rewarding their patience, love and support in a big way.

On Tuesday, March 1, the Levitating singer sent her followers into a frenzy by announcing the 2025 tour dates of the Latin American leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

"Good things come to those who wait.... NEW TOUR DATES ADDED [exclamation mark emoji],” the Break My Heart singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Finishing the year with the Radical Optimism tour in Latin America, and I’m so so excited to see you [red heart and fir emoji]."

Lipa, who is dating Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, will kick off her Latin American concert series with a performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 7 and cap off the year with a show in Mexico City on December 2.

Fans rallied to her Instagram post's comments section, expressing their excitement.

"AAAAAAAAAAA EU TE AMOOOOOOO," one admirer exclaimed.

Another warmly welcomed, saying, "Come [red heart emoji]."

"When do tickets go on sale?" a third asked eagerly to snag tickets as soon as possible

The Radical Optimism Tour is Lipa's ongoing third concert tour in support of her third studio album of the same name.

Having started in Singapore on 5 November 2024, the Houdini singer has casted her spell on fans across the continents with multuple shows.

With her new dates unveiled Lipa’s power-packed tour will be finally coming to an end after a year in December 2025.