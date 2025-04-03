Jennifer Hudson keeps it real about low-rise pants on her talk show

Jennifer Hudson didn't hold back on her opinions about low-rise pants during a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

In a segment titled "In-fit or Out-fit," Hudson candidly discussed her dislike for the style trend.

"I can't stand low-rise jeans," Hudson said, gesturing to her abdomen. "I like my pants up here... I'm sorry. I do."

She jokingly added, "That low rise, I don't know if I can say this on TV, but it makes me a bitter bitch. Okay?"

The audience erupted in laughter and applause, with Hudson concluding, "Whoever came up with that, you can keep it."

Many fans agreed with Hudson's opinion, praising her "honesty" and sharing their own preferences for high-waisted pants.

Hudson's show, which debuted in September 2022, aims to connect with fans on a personal level.

As she shared in a statement before the show's release, "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."