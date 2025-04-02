Glen Powell breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney romance speculations

Glen Powell subtly responds to Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been fueling romance rumours since they played an on-screen couple in Anyone But You, but they have reignited the speculation after her split from fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

The 36-year-old was asked to comment on the circulating rumours after the Euphoria star was seen attending his sister Leslie Powell’s wedding with him.

During his appearance at Today with Jenna & Friends, on Wednesday, March 2nd, Powell played coy addressing that question.

Host Jenna Bush Hager teased Powell pried about the headlines, saying, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stur. Did that surprise you?”

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” he laughed as he said. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

The pair were also seen dining together at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex before the wedding.

This subtle reaction comes after the actor’s mom, Cyndy Powell, shut down the rumours about the rumoured couple.

“They’re definitely not together,” she said Daily Mail on Tuesday. “[There is] nothing going on behind closed doors.”

Cyndy went on to say that Sweeney is close to their entire family and attended the wedding because of that.

“We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” she told the outlet. “We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend, and we all enjoy her.”