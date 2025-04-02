Queen Elizabeth II's godson dies after suffering head injury

King Charles III and the royal family are said to be heartbroken as Queen Elizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan has died after suffering head injury at the age of 79.

Lord Charles O'Hagan, who held a ceremonial position as a Page of Honour to the late Queen between 1959 and 1962, breathed his last at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple on March 23.

Lord O'Hagan served as a Member of the European Parliament for Devon during two periods, from 1973 to 1975 and again from 1979 to 1994.

Born in 1945, he was the 4th Baron O'Hagan, a title he inherited at the age of 16 following his grandfather's death.

He was the grandson of politician Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, 3rd Baron O'Hagan. The title did not pass to his father, Major Thomas Strachey, who died in 1955.