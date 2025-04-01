Courteney Cox behind David Arquette's casting in ‘Scream 7’?

Courteney Cox has seemingly pushed producers to cast her ex-husband David Arquette’s in upcoming Scream 7 movie.

“Rebuilding the Scream franchise from the ground up has been a huge part of Courteney’s life for the last year after the original plans for the seventh film imploded and the stars and director left the project,” said an insider while speaking to In Touch Weekly.

The source revealed, “Courteney has helped turn the re-imagined movie into a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the classic 1996 original, bringing back Matthew Lillard and even her ex-husband David into the cast, despite the fact that their characters had been definitively killed off in previous installments.”

Another insider shared that Courteney and David, who split in 2012 after 13 years of marriage, “still have a strong friendship”.

“They both see the Scream movies as a huge part of their careers and personal stories, but David would not be back in the cast if Courteney hadn’t insisted on it,” explained a source.

An insider pointed out that Courteney “needs him by her side to make the special tone and comedy of the Scream franchise work, especially now that the original ensemble is going to be back at the center of the story”.

“As for how David comes back in the story, that’s been up to original Scream creator Kevin Williamson, who Courteney also personally pressed back into service to work on these movies,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned that the Friends alum “sees these movies as a family affair and takes her work on this movie in particular incredibly personally”.

“It wouldn’t be a fulfilling experience for her if David wasn’t strongly featured and they couldn’t put their famous chemistry to the test once again,” added an insider.