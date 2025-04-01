Tom Hardy highlights importance of crossover film between 'Venom', 'Spider-Man'

Tom Hardy last featured in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Tom Hardy has emphasized on the significance of a crossover between two superheroes; Venom and Spider-Man.

The 47-year-old is widely known to lead the Venom franchise in which he plays Eddie Brock alongside Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Michelle Williams, and Naomie Harris.

In an interview, the Legend actor says that the adults already know about superheroes, but it’s the kids who needs to be aware of such characters.

Hardy added, “Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are.”

“And they don’t know why their favourite characters aren’t in films together”, he explained on The Discourse Podcast by The Playlist.

During the chat, Tom also revealed that a collaborative film between Spider-Man and Venom was almost set to happen

The Mad Max star claimed, “We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun.”

Hardy’s last film Venom: The Last Dance came out in 2024 featuring Rhys Ifans, Juno Temple and Clark Backo.