Sydney Sweeney being eyed for new movie ‘Gundam’ by Legendary

Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Gundam'

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for a big-screen adventure in outer space. The actress is in final talks to star in Legendary’s live-action Gundam movie, a project that has been in the works since 2021.

Legendary first announced the film with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached, but the project has since shifted gears, now landing in the hands of Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle.

Mickle is not only directing but also writing the film, co-producing alongside Linda Moran under their Nightshade banner.

For those unfamiliar with the iconic franchise, Gundam is a Japanese military sci-fi phenomenon that began as a TV series, Mobile Suit Gundam, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino in 1979.

What started as a single anime has since exploded into a vast universe of animated films, novels, manga, video games, and, of course, the ever-popular model kits.

The story unfolds in a distant future where human space colonies are fighting for independence from Earth, and giant combat robots, known as Mobile Suits, take center stage in the battle.

Plot and character details for the Gundam movie are currently locked away tighter than a Mobile Suit cockpit, and Legendary isn’t spilling any secrets just yet.

The studio has also declined to comment on Sweeney’s casting.

Sweeney, fresh off a string of high-profile projects, has been keeping busy. She recently starred in Madame Web, Immaculate, and Ron Howard’s Eden.

Her packed schedule also includes Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore, the thriller The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo’s Scandalous, and a biopic where she steps into the ring as boxer Christy Martin.

On the TV front, fans can expect her to return for the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria.

With Gundam preparing to launch, all eyes are on Sweeney as she potentially takes on one of her most action-packed roles yet. The InSneider was the first to report her involvement in the project.